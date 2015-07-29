Doug Martin's fantasy value still running in place

Beyond that, it might just be as simple as getting Martin some more touches. The more you watch him on tape, you realize that there doesn't appear to be much wrong with him as a player. He still can be explosive through the holes when they materialize. But it's asking an awful lot to have an effective running game when your lead back is only getting 12 carries per game. The days of running backs seeing 25-30 carries every week are gone -- DeMarco Murray led all backs last season at 24.5 attempts per contest -- but 15 rushes seems like a pretty reasonable number. If Martin can approach that in 2015, there might be more reason to be excited.