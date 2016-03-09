Doug Martin re-signing with Buccaneers a fantasy fit

The fantasy free agency pieces are falling into place, as Doug Martin has agreed to a five-year extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $35.75 million, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
This is great news for fantasy fans, as the fit makes perfect sense for Martin. Last year it was offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter who pounded the table for Martin in the offseason, and then proceeded to hand him 72 percent of the backfield carries (the fifth-highest total in the NFL) during the season. Martin ranked second in the league in rushes over 10 yards (33), and had the third-highest percentage of such runs among backs with 250-plus carries. Overall, Martin finished as the RB3 in fantasy on the back of 1,673 total yards and seven total touchdowns.
Martin sticking in Tampa Bay gives the Bucs a talented, young offensive core that should be able to put up good fantasy totals for years to come. Martin will be the offensive centerpiece as Jameis Winston comes into his own as a passer and builds his rapport with Mike Evans.
Now, Charles Sims is still in Tampa Bay as well, and his 158 touches from a year ago are nothing to scoff at. However, this offense proved last year that it can allow both running backs to succeed. While Sims lurking is worrisome for Martin, just remember the team wouldn't have paid that kind of money to Martin if they weren't going to treat him as the lead back. He'll still get the majority of the touches while Sims is rotated into the mix.
After the Martin signing was announced on Twitter, NFL Media Senior Fantasy Analyst Michael Fabiano voiced some concerns about Martin:
I can see where Fabiano is coming from here, but when it comes to lead backs in today's NFL you have to embrace the variance. Gone are the days of the 300-plus carry, lone-back workhorses. Martin will receive an RB1 level of touches, and his touchdown total could easily rise from last season (his 44 red zone touches led the team, as did his seven red-zone scores). Martin staying in Tampa Bay keeps him as an RB1 for 2016, with his draft value likely coming at the tail end of the first round or early second-round.