Doug Martin re-signing with Buccaneers a fantasy fit

I can see where Fabiano is coming from here, but when it comes to lead backs in today's NFL you have to embrace the variance. Gone are the days of the 300-plus carry, lone-back workhorses. Martin will receive an RB1 level of touches, and his touchdown total could easily rise from last season (his 44 red zone touches led the team, as did his seven red-zone scores). Martin staying in Tampa Bay keeps him as an RB1 for 2016, with his draft value likely coming at the tail end of the first round or early second-round.