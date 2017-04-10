Doug Martin expected for Bucs workouts next week

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine early last month, general manager Jason Licht and coach Dirk Koetter were noncommittal on Martin's future with the team.
The veteran running back is expected to rejoin teammates for the start of offseason workouts next Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source close to the situation.
Suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Martin served one of the those games in last season's regular-season finale. He entered the offseason in danger of nullifying the remainder of a five-year, $35.75 million contract signed in March of 2016.
Having completed his rehabilitation, however, Martin is now doing "amazing," per Rapoport.
As long as he's fully committed to football, there's little incentive for the Bucs to cut ties. Because he's suspended, he doesn't count against the offseason roster limit.
That's not to say Licht will resist pulling the trigger on a running back in the early rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft (April 27-29 in Philadelphia).
At the very least, Martin is low-risk insurance in Tampa Bay's backfield. If he stays healthy and motivated, perhaps he can even recapture 2015 All-Pro form in a bounce-back season.