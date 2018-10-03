Around the NFL

Doug Marrone on Patrick Mahomes: What can't he do?

Published: Oct 03, 2018 at 06:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Patrick Mahomes has lit the NFL world on fire through four weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has thrown for 14 touchdowns, averaged 300 passing yards per game, a 126.5 passer rating and has zero turnovers.

After Monday night's stirring come-from-behind victory in Denver, Mahomes will pilot the NFL's top scoring offense against the league's stingiest defense when K.C. hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite boasting a shut-down defense, Jags coach Doug Marrone knows his team will have a lot on its plate facing Mahomes.

"Right now, he is playing better than any quarterback has ever played. He is an MVP quarterback," the coach said Wednesday. "The question is what he can't do. I don't know. I don't think words can really put in perspective how great he is playing. That is really all there is to it."

Marrone's assessment of Mahomes' MVP play meshes with the appraisal from Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling, who placed the signal-caller atop his quarter-mark candidates.

The Jags head into Sunday with the stickiest of cornerbacks and a pass rush that rivals the best in the NFL. Pressuring Mahomes, however, won't necessarily throw him. The K.C. QB has thrown three TDs without an INT for a 101.1 passer rating under pressure this season (eighth in NFL). He will face a Jaguars defense pressuring quarterbacks on 31.4 percent of their dropbacks this season (fourth-highest in NFL), per NFL Research.

"He gives you challenges every which way whether you put him in the pocket [or not]," Marrone said of Mahomes. "He can make every throw. He makes quick decisions. You get him out of the pocket and he can extend plays. He is athletic enough to run and run for a long way and take it to the house. He has great command, and he has great weapons around him and an outstanding offensive line. Right now, offensively, what you're seeing is that it's kind of unbelievable, which is going to be a great challenge. We have our hands full."

The Jaguars have allowed four offensive touchdowns this season (fewest in NFL). The Chiefs have averaged 4.5 offensive TDs per game this season (most in NFL).

With Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Telvin Smith and Myles Jack going up against Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs' playmakers, Sunday's battle in Kansas City will be appointment viewing.

No star will shine brighter than Mahomes, however, if he's able to thwart a dominant Jags defense and keep his turnover total to zero.

"You are talking about someone that is a combination of a lot of the greatest players that ever played that position with the way he is playing. That's just on tape," Marrone said of the QB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) set to return to practice Monday in limited capacity

Having undergone surgery earlier this month to repair a broken bone in his foot, Colts QB Carson Wentz is set to return to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.
news

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says he's positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley set to take part in team drills during joint practice with Patriots

Saquon Barkley is set to partake in team drills during the New York Giants' upcoming joint practices with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL Total Access.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 22

Bengals rookie DE Joseph Ossai is set for knee surgery this week to repair a meniscus injury and is feared to be lost for the season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Sunday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Mitch Trubisky on Chicago return: 'I just wanted to play well'

The Bears' 2017 first-round selection, Mitchell Trubisky, picked apart his previous team to lift the Bills past the Bears, 41-15, with a 221-yard, one-touchdown effort in which he piloted four consecutive touchdown drives to begin the day.  
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger feels 'great' after 2 TD preseason showing

In his first preseason action, Ben Roethlisberger got 16 snaps, and the six-time Pro Bowler did about as well with those snaps as he could have, looking comfortable, composed and accurate in Pittsburgh's 26-20 win. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Jets coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, Wilson made the most of his increased exposure.
news

Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will start Week 1 for Bears: 'We need to see him in the regular season'

Bears QBs Andy Dalton and Justin Fields both saw extended action Saturday versus the Bills. Their respective performances demonstrated why the rookie needs more time with the starters.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saturday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has had no setbacks in rehab, remains on track to start Week 1 at Bucs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ remains on track to return for the season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 9. The Cowboys quarterback has had "absolutely no setbacks" during rehab on his shoulder injury.
news

Former Titans GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

Floyd Reese, who served as the general manager of the Tennessee Titans franchise for 13 seasons around the turn of the century, died Saturday morning, the team announced. He was 73.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW