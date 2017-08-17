Doug Marrone: Jaguars' quarterback job up for grabs

As has become obvious this offseason, the Jaguars have stockpiled too much talent on both sides of the ball -- young (Leonard Fournette, Jalen Ramsey) and old (Calais Campbell) -- to throw away yet another season due to subpar quarterback play. Marrone, general manager Dave Caldwell and new football czar Tom Coughlin know this and have now taken the first step toward remedying a problem position that has ailed the organization for nearly a decade.