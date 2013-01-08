Doug Marrone can solve Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick problem

Some well-respected NFL types like Marrone even more than Kelly because Marrone, a former offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and offensive line coach with the New York Jets, has NFL experience. He also had a cup of coffee as a player, bouncing around as a training camp vagabond and landing with the Saints and Dolphins for short stints. He was cut by the Minnesota Vikings and went through true "two-a-days" under Don Shula, experiences that should give him credibility with players as well as perspective on what they go through.