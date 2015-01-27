Around the NFL

Doug Baldwin: I'm going to Revis Island

Published: Jan 27, 2015 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A subdued Doug Baldwin told NFL Media's Michael Irvin at Tuesday's Media Day that he's looking forward to facing Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, during Super Bowl XLIX.

"I'm excited about it," the wideout said. "Anytime you get to go up against guys that have done well in this league, who have dominated in this league, you have got to rise to the challenge. ... Browner being one of the most physical cornerbacks, Revis being one of the most cerebral cornerbacks, I'm excited about the opportunity we have presented to us."

Baldwin added that facing Revis is a tough challenge, but he's prepared to make plays.

"I'm going to bring my sunblock, my shades, and a hat and I'm going to go to Revis Island and see what I can do. And I'll let you know after the game," he said.

After letting the world know how he felt in several rants after the NFC Championship Game, Baldwin said he's holding off his emotional retorts to critics until later tonight.

"We've (been) getting that negativity all year, years prior," he said about doubters. "So it's nothing new. I'm having a sit down with you all tonight on NFL Network. I got some things to say, so I'm going to save it for there. I got some things to get off my chest."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to Super Bowl Media Day and breaks down the storylines nobody is talking about. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, dies at 47

A constant in the starting lineup during the New England Patriots' burgeoning years as a dynasty and a three-time Super Bowl champion, former NFL wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47. 
news

NFL player vaccination rate holds at 93% following roster cuts

The leaguewide player vaccination rate has held steady at 93% after roster cuts this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Falcons' Rich McKay: Emphasizing taunting penalties was 'brought to us by the players, the NCAA'

The NFL's plan to emphasize taunting penalties in 2021 has generated criticism. Falcons president Rich McKay said that emphasizing the rule came after requests from the players' union and NCAA coaches.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes not worried about Penei Sewell's rookie struggles

After sitting out all of 2020, rookie tackle Penei Sewell struggled through the preseason. After playing on the left side in college, the transition to right tackle has proven to be more difficult than planned.
news

Kyle Shanahan 'expecting to see a lot' of Nick Bosa in 49ers' opener vs. Lions

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ played just 67 snaps over two games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year hasn't seen game action since.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson on QB Mac Jones: 'He's a rookie, but he plays like a vet'

Perhaps no one saw Mac Jones' evolution throughout training camp better than the CBs who faced him. J.C. Jackson gives his evaluation of the Patriots new rookie quarterback.
news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW