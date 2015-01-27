Doug Baldwin: I'm going to Revis Island

A subdued Doug Baldwin told NFL Media's Michael Irvin at Tuesday's Media Day that he's looking forward to facing Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, during Super Bowl XLIX.
"I'm excited about it," the wideout said. "Anytime you get to go up against guys that have done well in this league, who have dominated in this league, you have got to rise to the challenge. ... Browner being one of the most physical cornerbacks, Revis being one of the most cerebral cornerbacks, I'm excited about the opportunity we have presented to us."
Baldwin added that facing Revis is a tough challenge, but he's prepared to make plays.
"I'm going to bring my sunblock, my shades, and a hat and I'm going to go to Revis Island and see what I can do. And I'll let you know after the game," he said.
After letting the world know how he felt in several rants after the NFC Championship Game, Baldwin said he's holding off his emotional retorts to critics until later tonight.
"We've (been) getting that negativity all year, years prior," he said about doubters. "So it's nothing new. I'm having a sit down with you all tonight on NFL Network. I got some things to say, so I'm going to save it for there. I got some things to get off my chest."
