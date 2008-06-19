Double trouble: Teams should keep option of tagging a player twice

The Cowboys have a similar situation with safety Ken Hamlin, although Hamlin doesn't have nearly the same leverage as a player like Haynesworth. Hamlin is a nice player but he's not the best at his position. Yet he probably looks at the deals signed this offseason by Gibril Wilson (Oakland) and Madieu Williams (Minnesota) and seeks something close to those. But as one GM said, "I would not be so fast to sign Hamlin long-term; the tag is the right way to go for another year and the Cowboys have enough cap space that they don't have to put a big deal on the table."