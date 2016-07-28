Dorsett's role to expand in Colts' three-WR offense

Indianapolis Colts fans have yet another reason to believe breakout campaigns are on the horizon for talented young wide receivers Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett.
Early in training camp, per the Indianapolis Star, it's "unmistakably clear" that Rob Chudzinski is moving away from the two-tight end offense that was a staple under former coordinator Pep Hamilton.
Along with the coordinator change, the organization's recent personnel moves dictate an adjustment. With receiving tight end Coby Fleener out of the picture and 2015 first-round draft pick Dorsett healthy, it behooves Chudzinski to take advantage with a three wide-receiver attack.
Around The NFL's Making the Leap series had already identified Moncrief's as the NFL's most likely breakout candidate at wide receiver. The transition to three wide receivers as the base offense should allow Dorsett the opportunity for a featured role in his own right.
Chudzinki recently noted that Dorsett has the ability to be a "big-time playmaker," a sentiment that was pervasive among the Colts' offensive coaches last summer.
Don't let Andrew Luck's disappointing, injury-ravaged 2015 season obscure this offense's potential. With Moncrief and Dorsett playing full-time snaps, Luck is fully capable of returning to the 2014 heights which saw him lead the NFL in touchdowns while finishing third in passing yards.