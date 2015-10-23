Dorial Green-Beckham ready for expanded role

While Titans' first-round pick Marcus Mariota will be out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons, second-round pick Dorial Green-Beckham is preparing for an expanded role.
Green-Beckham's snaps have increased every week, from a low of nine in the season opener to a high of 28 against the Dolphins last week.
"There's probably a chance he plays more just because of the situation with Harry," coach Ken Whisenhunt said Thursday, via the team's official website. "But he has been working into it more as the weeks have progressed. He's a young player, and that's what we're trying to do, bring him along."
Although the Titans desperately need Green-Beckham's size and playmaking ability, he's still adjusting to the NFL game. Of his six targets last week, one was dropped and another was an in-breaking route when Mariota expected him to cut out to the sideline.
"I feel like I am ready," Green-Beckham said. "My reps have increased, and I've been getting a lot more playing time. So I don't see any problems."
Beyond Green-Beckham, the Titans could soon get a shot in the arm from fifth-round running back David Cobb, who has returned to practice after spending six weeks on the IR-boomerang list with a calf injury.
"Hopefully over the next couple of weeks we'll get him more and more work and see where we are, where he is," offensive coordinator Jason Michael said. "He is going to be called upon at some point, so that way he's ready to roll."
The Titans had four different leading rushers in their first four games before Antonio Andrews and Dexter McCluster tied for the lead with just 23 yards in Week 6.
This Nashville regime has struggled as much as any in the league to wrangle consistent production out of skill-position players. They need Green-Beckham and Cobb to start playing major roles.