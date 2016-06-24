Dorial Green-Beckham expecting 'bigger things' in '16

Based solely on physical attributes, Dorial Green-Beckham should be the Tennessee Titans' go-to receiver. The 6-foot-5 wideout owns a Megatron-like size, speed, physicality combination.
However, during offseason workouts this spring, DGB fell behind fifth-round rookie Tajae Sharpe in the pecking order after Rishard Matthews and Kendall Wright.
Green-Beckham, however, believes he's made strides.
"I had a good offseason,'' Green-Beckham told the team's official website. "I had a hamstring problem that set me back early, but other than that I have been taking care of myself, learning the playbook, and have done my best to play fast.
My confidence is up there. But I know these next 5-6 weeks I am going to have to keep busting my tail and get in the playbook and stay motivated."
Throughout the offseason coach Mike Mularkey has been challenging the talented 23-year-old, both in practice and in the media. At the NFL Combine in February, Mularkey noted that DGB needed to learn the playbook better.
This recent quote from Mularkey on Green-Beckham is telling in its lukewarm appraisal: "I'm seeing bits and pieces with DGB. There's flashes, but obviously it needs to be more consistent."
Despite the critiques and his place deep on the June depth chart, DGB thinks he's in for a big 2016.
"I am more comfortable now," Green-Beckham said. "I pretty much know what I am supposed to do at all times ... Last year was a good experience and this year I am more comfortable. So I'm expecting even bigger things."
The Titans' offense lacks a go-to receiver for Marcus Mariota to rely on in tight spots. DGB showed flashes down the stretch last season he might be that guy, but his inconsistencies and trouble with the playbook were detrimental factors that could block his path.
If Green-Beckham has made strides, as he claims, we'll need to see it during training camp. If he can't beat out an average receiver group in Tennessee, he'll go down as another hype bunny who fell flat.