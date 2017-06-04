Dorial Green-Beckham believes best days are ahead

The Eagles attempted to address the void by signing Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and using fourth- and fifth-round picks on North Carolina product Mack Hollins and West Virginia wideout Shelton Gibson. Mathematically, Green-Beckham looks to be the odd man out, but his athletic talent is undeniable and will likely have plenty of other teams ready to pluck him off the waiver wire should the Eagles let him go.