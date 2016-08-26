Donte Whitner, Stevie Brown to visit with Panthers

Free-agent safety Donte Whitner is flying to Charlotte for a Friday workout, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, via a source informed of the visit. In addition, former Giants defensive back Stevie Brown will join him in at the workout.
The 31-year-old Whitner was cut by the Browns' new regime in April after starting at strong safety throughout last season. Although he visited Los Angeles a couple of weeks after his release, the Rams reportedly balked at his price tag.
Signing Whitner on the brink of the season would fit the pattern set by general manager Dave Gettleman, who prefers to shop in the bargain bin for free agents, particularly in the secondary.
With veteran safety Roman Harper now in New Orleans, Tre Boston has been elevated to the starting lineup opposite Kurt Coleman. Adding Whitner would provide not only insurance at safety, but an experienced voice in a defensive backfield likely to enter the season with a pair of rookies starting at cornerback.