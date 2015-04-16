Dont'a Hightower: I'll take a torn shoulder for a title

Dont'a Hightower made a tackle on Marshawn Lynch to save a Super Bowl title for New England just a few months ago. And apparently he did it with only one arm fully intact.
The Patriots linebacker actually went through the entire playoff run with a completely torn right labrum. He opted not to say anything because he felt all of his teammates had minor aches and pains.
"I'll take a torn shoulder any day to get a Super Bowl ring," Hightower told The Boston Herald on Wednesday.
As for his recovery, that is still on schedule.
Hightower hopes to get cleared for the regular season opener and possibly participate in a portion of training camp.
"Right now, I'm doing well. The doc likes everything he's seen. I just had my checkup. I'm right on track, if not better," he said. "I'm not sure what I'm going to be able to do as far as OTAs and training camp and all that other stuff goes. But I'm looking forward to being back."
Hightower's injury did force the Patriots to scan the secondary linebacker market this offseason in case of a setback. The team will still be a little light at the position heading into training camp.
But based on the timing of the injury, there's no chance anyone in New England would take it back so that Hightower could be healthy this spring.
Like he said, he'd tear a labrum any day for a Lombardi trophy.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down Adrian Peterson's return and discusses the Cleveland Browns' new uniforms. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.