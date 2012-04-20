Dont'a Hightower draws interest from Steelers, Chargers, Titans

Published: Apr 20, 2012 at 08:23 AM

The agent for Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower believes his client will be chosen in the mid-to-late first round of the NFL draft, according to The Asoociated Press.

Reuter: Impact LB prospects

Linebackers can impact a defense in multiple ways these days. Chad Reuter provides nine LB prospects to watch. More ...

Pegged as a late first-round or second-round pick, Hightower has gotten long looks from the Chargers (No. 18), Titans (20) and Steelers (24), according to his agent, Pat Dye Jr.

Other teams with later first-round picks interested in the 6-foot-2, 265-pound linebacker include the Ravens, Patriots and Giants, said Dye. He added that teams have commented on Hightower's ability to line up at defensive end in three-man fronts.

Hightower, almost an instant starter for the Crimson Tide, was a finalist for four national awards last season and had career highs in tackles (85) and sacks (four).

Evaluators have expressed concerns about Hightower's speed after he missed most of his 2009 season with a knee injury. He opted not to seek another year of eligibility from the NCAA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy preview (aka Follow a north star)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge and it's the beginning of Fantasy Week!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE