Dont'a Hightower draws interest from Steelers, Chargers, Titans

The agent for Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower believes his client will be chosen in the mid-to-late first round of the NFL draft, according to The Asoociated Press.
Reuter: Impact LB prospects
Linebackers can impact a defense in multiple ways these days. Chad Reuter provides nine LB prospects to watch. More ...
Hightower, almost an instant starter for the Crimson Tide, was a finalist for four national awards last season and had career highs in tackles (85) and sacks (four).
Evaluators have expressed concerns about Hightower's speed after he missed most of his 2009 season with a knee injury. He opted not to seek another year of eligibility from the NCAA.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.