Donovan McNabb tells HBO black QBs face greater scrutiny

Published: Sep 18, 2007 at 05:29 AM

NEW YORK -- Philadelphia Eagles star Donovan McNabb says black quarterbacks face greater scrutiny than their white counterparts.

In an interview on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" to be broadcast Tuesday, McNabb said black quarterbacks "have to do a little bit extra" because there are relatively few of them, adding "people didn't want us to play this position."

McNabb said if he passes for 300 yards and his team wins by a touchdown, critics will say, "Oh, he could have made this throw here. We would have scored more points if he would have done this."

Asked if white quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning and Carson Palmer are held to the same standards, McNabb replied: "Let me start by saying, I love those guys. But they don't get criticized as much as we do. They don't."

McNabb is one of six black starting quarterbacks in the NFL. The others are David Garrard of Jacksonville, Vince Young of Tennessee, Steve McNair of Baltimore, Jason Campbell of Washington and Tarvaris Jackson of Minnesota.

McNabb, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is 9 1/2 months removed from major knee surgery and has missed 13 games the past two seasons because of injuries. On Monday night, he misfired on several throws and couldn't create big plays during the Eagles' 20-12 loss to Washington.

In 2003, conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh, briefly part of ESPN's pregame show, said he didn't think McNabb was as good as perceived.

"I think what we've had here is a little social concern in the NFL," Limbaugh said. "The media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well."

He resigned from the show the next week.

