Done deal for Vikings stadium; memorial set for Junior Seau

Officials in San Diego are expecting a crowd of up to 60,000 people at Qualcomm Stadium on Friday for Junior Seau's public tribute. Tune into NFL Network later today for special coverage of the memorial, and watch the highlight film of Seau's 1994 AFC champion San Diego Chargers at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
• The billionaire owners of the Minnesota Vikings were greeted with cheers and high-fives from fans at the state Capitol on Thursday after lawmakers pushed through a bill to build the team's long-awaited new stadium in downtown Minneapolis.
• A rash of offseason injuries continued Thursday as Buccaneers defensive end Da'Quan Bowers tore his Achilles' tendon and Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor injured a chest muscle lifting weights.
• The New England Patriots announced that Matt Patricia would be the team's new defensive coordinator on Thursday, and also revealed that Bill Belichick's son Steve would join the staff as a coaching assistant.
• The Redskins have unveiled their 80th anniversary throwback uniforms. Look back through the history of their unis and at the new look they will sport for two games in 2012.
• Mike Dell of LCS Hockey and Brian Mermelshtein join the debate as Dave Dameshek continues his lifelong crusade to prove Mario Lemieux was a better hockey player than "The Great One."
• What would make a healthy, 31-year-old player who has started 100 NFL games abruptly retire? Guard Jacob Bell explains to Ian Rapoport what role Junior Seau's suicide played in his decision.
• The five most recent Super Bowl games are up to be voted on by fans. Check out the options, select your favorite, then see if it airs May 19 on NFL Network.
• Happy birthday to Eagles WR Jeremy Maclin, who turns 24 on Friday, and to Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt Leinart, who turns 29.