Don't worry, Colin Kaepernick will bounce back

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
What are your thoughts on Sam Bradford? He is among the five best quarterbacks in fantasy football after two weeks. - @MCMedKant (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: The fact that Bradford has been that good in the stat sheets is just more proof that waiting to select a quarterback was the correct course of action in your draft. However, I'm still not at the point where I'm comfortable starting him over most of the elite signal-callers in fantasy football. I do like Bradford's matchup this week, as he's going up against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to both Eli Manning and Alex Smith. So if you're in need at the position and need a sleeper, he's a nice target off the waiver wire.
M.F.: I still think Kaepernick is close to matchup-proof, but owners need to realize that playing any quarterback in Seattle comes with some level of risk. That's not just for players such as Kaepernick, either - take a look at the mediocre stat line Aaron Rodgers recorded last season in the Great Northwest. With a good matchup against the Indianapolis Colts up next on the schedule, Kaepernick needs to be in your starting lineup this weekend.
M.F.: You have no other course of action but to stand pat, because dropping him altogether isn't an option due to the shallow state of the running back position. Wilson, who played in just 30.3 percent of the snaps in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos, even trailed Da'Rel Scott in backfield snaps during the contest. Until he earns more of the work under coach Tom Coughlin, the Virginia Tech product is tough to trust as much more than a flex starter. He'll face the Panthers in Carolina in Week 3.
Is it time to be concerned about Cam Newton? He is all I have to work with at quarterback! - C. Lawrence (via Facebook)
M.F.: I'm feeling a bit of deja vu with Newton, who struggled during the first half of last season - and we all know where he ranked at the end of 2012. (If you're not sure, he ranked fourth among all players in fantasy points on NFL.com). So while dealing with this slow start is a headache for fantasy fans, Newton should remain your starting quarterback in most cases. He does have a tremendous chance to produce in Week 3, as he'll match up against a Giants defense that has allowed an average of 18.20 fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2013.
M.F.: Ridley's situation is much like that of Wilson - you can't release him, and you can't trade him because his market value is too low. On a positive note, he didn't fumble last week against the New York Jets and remains New England's featured back for all intents and purposes. The bad news is that he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 - their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs after two weeks. That makes Ridley no more than a flex option in most fantasy football leagues.
What are your thoughts on Arian Foster? Do you think he's back to being the featured runner in Houston? - M. Jameson (via Facebook)
M.F.: Let's take a look at the numbers. In Week 2, Foster played 59 snaps compared to 23 for Ben Tate. That is almost identical to the 55-20 split in Foster's favor the previous week. With that being said, Tate (8.33) does hold a huge lead in yards-per-carry average over Foster (3.67). Regardless, the Texans are still using Foster far more often in the red zone and late in contests. He remains the preferred runner in this backfield, both on the field and from a fantasy football standpoint.
M.F.: I am a fan of Pryor, but I would drop him for Rivers. The Chargers quarterback is on fire right now, as he has taken to the offense of new coach Mike McCoy quite well. He also appears to be releasing the football faster, which has been a problem in the past. The third-best player at his position based on fantasy points, Rivers also has a chance to re-emerge into a week-in and week-out starter. Pryor, as much as I like his skill set for fantasy purposes, is more of a matchup-based starter and reserve.
Do you think the Washington Redskins will replace Robert Griffin III with Kirk Cousins? It seems like that's the rumor this week. - L. Franken (via Facebook)
M.F.: I would be shocked if the Redskins did that. In fact, coach Mike Shanahan said in a recent press conference that he is not considering benching the face of the franchise. While the team isn't winning on the field, RGIII is helping fantasy owners win in their leagues - he has scored the eighth-most fantasy points among all players on NFL.com. The former Baylor standout, who faces the Detroit Lions in Week 3, will continue to start both for the Redskins and fantasy fans alike.
Are there any Seahawks players you would bench this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars? - @paul749s (via Twitter)
M.F.: This game couldn't be more one-sided. The Jaguars offense is punchless - with or without Maurice Jones-Drew - and the Seahawks defense is almost impenetrable on their home field. That means starting Seattle's defensive unit is a no-brainer. Aside from Marshawn Lynch, though, I don't think there's another player on Seattle's roster that is a must-start option. That includes Russell Wilson, who is a low-end starting option but isn't a lock to be a fantasy starter. I also have little faith in the likes of Sidney Rice, Golden Tate and Doug Baldwin, who are all inconsistent.
M.F.: I wouldn't be concerned, because tight ends not named Jimmy Graham or Rob Gronkowski don't put up great numbers on a consistent basis. Just look as Jason Witten, Tony Gonzalez and Vernon Davis - none of them made much noise in the stat sheets in Week 2. If Cook is your No. 1 tight end, continue to start him as normal - just don't expect him to post huge numbers each week.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!