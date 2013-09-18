Don't worry, Colin Kaepernick will bounce back

Michael Fabiano: The fact that Bradford has been that good in the stat sheets is just more proof that waiting to select a quarterback was the correct course of action in your draft. However, I'm still not at the point where I'm comfortable starting him over most of the elite signal-callers in fantasy football. I do like Bradford's matchup this week, as he's going up against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed 20-plus fantasy points to both Eli Manning and Alex Smith. So if you're in need at the position and need a sleeper, he's a nice target off the waiver wire.