Don't worry about not having Battle, nobody else did, either

» How many more weeks will the Jets give Shonn Greene to break through? Bottom line is he's never done it for them and if you can't run against New England, who can you run against? He got in the end zone and with his 83 yards rushing (on 21 carries) I'd try to sell Greene right now. In another couple of weeks it'll be L.T. and possibly Joe McKnight getting more carries. I can't keep putting him in my lineup when he gets the chances and can't produce -- you saw what happened to Tim Hightower, who was in the same situation. Greene is a week or so away from that. ...