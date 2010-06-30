Don't sleep on the Eagles next season

Then he told me that he actually could see some time on the offensive side of the ball, a la William "Refrigerator" Perry of the Chicago Bears in the 1980s. I'm not going to fully divulge what he told me about how he could be used in that regard, but I think it would be a great experiment. Cody is incredibly agile for someone his size, and putting another huge body on the field to help gain a first down or touchdown makes all the sense in the world to me.