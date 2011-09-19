Don't rule out Sharper as Collins' replacement in Green Bay

Published: Sep 19, 2011 at 09:48 AM

I have to wonder if the Green Bay Packers might be tempted to reach out to free agent Darren Sharper after Monday's announcement that star safety Nick Collins is out for the season.

Sharper, who spent the first eight years of his career in Green Bay, has deep ties there and loves the area. Though it hurt him to leave a few years back, Sharper now could be had much more cheaply.

Sharper is scheduled to work out for the Denver Broncos on Tuesday and badly wants to keep playing. He already has turned down two offers in hopes of landing with a winning team, with whom he could contribute and play.

Sharper obviously knows the players and coaches in Green Bay. Who knows? Maybe he fills a need.

