Don't look too far ahead, focus on the next two matchups

Consider this: Would you be better off playing an average fantasy performer in each of your next four games or going with someone who has great matchups the next two weeks and then discarding him after that? On my road to the postseason, that's a no-brainer. The latter requires some work, but remember what you've learned from your initial fantasy experience. Two weeks from now, chances are you'll either be able to pluck a better-than-average player off waivers or talk a rival into giving up a guy who has disappointed but who has a couple of attractive matchups ahead. So this week I will use the schedule to identify some two-week wonders, offering up as trade bait guys who will be no better than average the rest of the season.