Don't let strength of schedule affect fantasy drafts

Marcas Grant: There are times when we can overthink ourselves as fantasy football fans. Talking about strength of schedule -- especially at the beginning of the year -- is one of those times. Because teams tend to undergo substantial changes in personnel and coaches from year to year, it's hard getting an accurate handle on how weak or strong a potential schedule could be. But the bigger reason to ignore SOS has to do with believing in the talent of your players to be able to succeed regardless of the matchup. Mike Evans has the talent to be one of those players who could warrant weekly starting consideration regardless of the matchup by the time the season ends.