Don't knock it: Smith back in San Fran makes sense for both

Published: May 18, 2011 at 06:53 AM

Quarterback Alex Smith told Bay Area reporters Tuesday that he likely will be back with the San Francisco 49ers next season. New coach Jim Harbaugh has said he'd like to have Smith back as well, so it looks like something could get done once there is labor peace in the NFL.

While some 49ers fans might cringe at the thought of Smith returning after six seasons in which the former No. 1 overall pick has failed to establish much, the move makes sense for both sides.

For Smith, this could be his best shot at starting again. There really aren't many teams other than the 49ers clamoring for his services. Matt Hasselbeck, Donovan McNabb, Kevin Kolb, Marc Bulger, Kyle Orton, Vince Young, and maybe Carson Palmer -- depending on what happens in Cincinnati -- probably rank higher than Smith in pecking order.

With the lockout keeping rookie and quarterback of the future Colin Kaepernick from much-needed coaching, having a veteran familiar with the roster and who's had game experience could be Harbaugh's best shot at keeping the 49ers competitive in the wide-open NFC West. It also would give Kaepernick time to develop.

There's also the business side of retaining Smith, which, in the long run, could be the main impetus of bringing him back. San Francisco could/should sign Smith to a financially palatable two-year deal. Why two years? By extending Kolb last season and keeping him under contract through 2011, the Eagles likely will acquire a first-round draft pick in a trade before this season because several teams think Kolb is a viable starter.

If Smith earns the starting job and plays well, he could ramp up his trade value. The 49ers also could have Smith on the hook for a relatively low price for one more season should he play well and they opt to hang on to him. Should Smith falter, letting him go won't be financially prohibitive, plus his replacement is already in house.

Don't rule out the idea of San Francisco attempting to acquire a veteran quarterback, even if Smith is re-signed. Making a move for Palmer or McNabb would probably instill immediate confidence in the current players. Having a legitimate competition for the starting job could also bring out the best in everyone -- especially Smith.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians clears COVID protocols, will coach Sunday vs. Jets

Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz﻿ was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Bengals

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW