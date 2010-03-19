Don't ignore the evolution of the NFL and fantasy football

Instead, one of the greatest fantasy players of our time will be second on the depth chart behind a legitimate breakout candidate in Shonn Greene. Watching L.T. come off the bench (and come off it in green and white, no less) will take some time to get used to, that's for sure. The days of him seeing 20-25 carries in those wonderful powder blue San Diego uniforms is over. Now Tomlinson will be an eight-to-12-touch running back.