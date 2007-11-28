Don't fret, 5-6 teams ... remember the Eagles?

Most head coaches of these teams are telling their players they are already in a single-game elimination tournament. Last year, the seven teams stuck at 5-6 got the same speech, and five of them won to go 6-6 and kept the dream alive. NFL players don't go down without a fight and there will be a lot of players playing their hearts out this weekend. I talked with players from the Texans, Redskins, and Cardinals on Tuesday and they are all preparing like their backs are against the wall. As I said to all of them, keep in mind the Eagles were 5-6 at this point last year and won the last five games behind with their backup quarterback to finish 10-6 and win the NFC East. Dallas was in first at 7-4, while the Giants were in second at 6-5.