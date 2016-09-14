Don't freak over Adrian Peterson after one week

M.G.: First, I refer you back to Rumford Johnny's tweet at the top of this column. Second ... not yet. I know seeing Peterson put up such an anemic stat line was not at all what you had in mind for Week 1. But let's hold off on doing anything rash until we see what this offense looks like with Sam Bradford at the helm. If Bradford can be more effective than Hill (which is certainly what the Vikings expect), then that will make things easier for Peterson. Besides, what could you get for him in a trade right now anyway? Any owner who sees A.D. in a trade offer is going to smell the desperation on you and probably give you a lowball offer. You're going to have to wait this one out.