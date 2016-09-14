Don't freak over Adrian Peterson after one week

Did your fantasy football question not make this week's Mailbag? You can still get an answer! Submit it to Fantasy Genius and have your question seen by millions of fantasy fans just like you!
There's really nothing like the Tuesday after Week 1. It's inevitably that time where we take stock of what happened and try to recalibrate what we think going forward. Of course, that means dealing with the fallout of some unexpectedly good or bad performances. It's the day that features the largest collective freakout across the fantasy football universe. So I'll leave it to noted fantasy podcaster extraordinaire Rumford Johnny to sum it up.
Another way to say it is ... relax, it's just one game. Not everyone who succeeded is going to be a season-long stud. Not everyone who failed is going to be a bust. Take a deep breath and let's get through this together. On to the questions ...
Marcas Grant: It's always a delicate balance trying to prognosticate season-long performance from preseason action. Generally, teams don't show a lot and a majority of the key players see little to no field time. But sometimes patterns emerge that give us a clue to some issues. Plenty of analysts were uncertain about Devonta Freeman's workload simply because the Falcons coaches continued to talk up Tevin Coleman -- though we certainly didn't expect Coleman's Week 1 explosion to be so big. Similarly, it became apparent during the preseason that Tajae Sharpe was working his way into a significant role in the Titans offense. It was an idea that really took hold once Tennessee traded Dorial Green-Beckham to Philadelphia. Admittedly, it can be hard to keep up with all of the movement that goes on during the four weeks of the preseason but sometimes we can pick up on a few things.
M.G.: I don't think we overestimated the Seahawks from a skill-position standpoint. Russell Wilson is on the verge of joining the elite quarterbacks in the league. Doug Baldwin has the talent (and rapport with his quarterback) to be a solid, if not spectacular, fantasy wideout while the backfield is big on talent but short on clarity. What we may have underestimated is the offensive line and how much it may struggle this year. It helps that Wilson is arguably the best in the league at extending plays outside of the pocket, but there's only so much he can do if the guys up front aren't consistently giving him time. And speaking of Wilson ...
M.G.: I'd suggest waiting as long as you can to see any updates on Wilson before making a decision. I know that's hard when you have Fitzgerald playing on Thursday night, but in some ways it'll help making the decision. Road teams on Thursday night generally aren't a great play so that might take Fitzpatrick out of consideration. You'll still want a contingency plan for Wilson but there are likely a few good options available on the waiver wire. Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Joe Flacco are all widely available in NFL.com leagues and have quality matchups this week. Keep one of those in your back pocket in case things go sideways with Wilson this week.
M.G.: The first thing to realize is that you're not going to be able to replace Allen's production through a waiver wire pickup. That being said, you can probably stream the position and find a quality flex starter each and every week. If you're looking for one player you can use weekly, Victor Cruz and Tajae Sharpe are available in plenty of leagues. If you'd prefer to find guys you can rotate on a regular basis, you might want to consider Mike Wallace, Will Fuller or Chris Hogan.
M.G.: You are not an idiot. At least not for that idea. The rest of it is for the people close to you to decide. Losing a wide receiver doesn't mean that you automatically have to use that roster spot on another wide receiver. We'd all love to achieve balance -- in our lives and on our fantasy football rosters -- but that's not always possible. But the end goal of fantasy is to score the most points. If you think a running back off the waiver wire is potentially going to help you more than any receivers available, that's the move you should make. If only the rest of life could be solved that easily.
M.G.: This wasn't a spectacular running back draft class, but it is deeper than just the two guys at the top. Devontae Booker is a name worth keeping an eye on. He had a hard time getting off the bench after fumbling on his first NFL carry, but the Broncos like his talent and he's likely to get a little more work as the season progresses. It's also worth paying attention to what's going on in Oakland. Plenty of analysts thought that DeAndre Washington would be the man to challenge Latavius Murray this season. But in Week 1, it was Jalen Richard who made the eye-popping play with a 75-yard touchdown run. One of those two Raider backs will earn himself some extra carries this season. We're just waiting to figure out which one.
M.G.: First, I refer you back to Rumford Johnny's tweet at the top of this column. Second ... not yet. I know seeing Peterson put up such an anemic stat line was not at all what you had in mind for Week 1. But let's hold off on doing anything rash until we see what this offense looks like with Sam Bradford at the helm. If Bradford can be more effective than Hill (which is certainly what the Vikings expect), then that will make things easier for Peterson. Besides, what could you get for him in a trade right now anyway? Any owner who sees A.D. in a trade offer is going to smell the desperation on you and probably give you a lowball offer. You're going to have to wait this one out.
M.G.: Speaking of good running backs playing behind bad quarterbacks ... Todd Gurley has suddenly become a major fantasy concern. More to the point, the Rams offense looks like a major fantasy liability. Case Keenum failed to move the offense and in the process made the 49er defense look like the version that dominated the league during the team's Super Bowl run. That doesn't bode well for this week's game against a far superior Seahawks defense. Much like Peterson, I'd advise against cutting ties with Gurley just yet but I wouldn't start him over either of the backs you have listed.
M.G.: Again with the overreacting. Guys, it was just one game and apart from Langford scoring a touchdown Lacy was the more productive runner. Plus I'd rather have the running back that plays in the more prolific offense. Under that definition, there's no doubt that Lacy is in a better situation. He has a much higher season-long ceiling than Langford does right now. By the way, what kind of league are you in where Jeremy Langford is available on the waiver wire?
M.G.: This one is really a tough call for me because both backs have the potential to be really productive but both also have definite obstacles to opportunity. My fear in Seattle is that it turns into a season-long competition with both Christine Michael and Thomas Rawls splitting carries on a regular basis. In Tennessee, DeMarco Murray has the RB1 gig right now but Henry could take it over before the season is over. The upside of youth and a better blocking offensive line leads me to side with Henry slightly in this one.
M.G.: It would have to be the Seahawks because I've never met a woman clamoring to go out on a date with The Riddler.
