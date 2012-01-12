Don't expect a replay of the Giants' magical 2007 season

What? Yes, I wanted to see them win. I had already seen it three times, what was one more? The Jets were already looking up at New England and I didn't want to be in second place in my own city. And it looked like New England was going to spare me, until David Tyree superglued the football to his helmet late in the fourth quarter. He's a Syracuse guy, so he was my guy, sort of, but he helped win the game for the Giants, so that made it hard. It felt like watching one of your best friends marry the girl you had a crush on all throughout high school. (This actually sort of happened to me, when at the prom my best friend made out with a girl I had liked for, oh, like eight years. He didn't know it, so I was able to forgive him. You know what? I think you get my point, so I'm going to move on.)