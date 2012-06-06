Don't draft Tebow, but keep him on your fantasy radar

M.F.: I've been playing in a keeper league with my friends from CBS Sports for years, and I like the process we utilize. Each owner can keep up to three players, but you lose the round in which the player was originally drafted. If you retain a player you grabbed off the waiver wire, that player would cost you a fourth-round pick. If you keep two waiver-wire players, you would lose as much as a fourth- and a fifth-round pick. We also have a two-year limit on how long you can retain a player. For example, I drafted Calvin Johnson in the second round back in 2009. I then retained him in 2010 and 2011, giving up a second-rounder each time. Now his two-year "contract" with me is up, so I can't keep him for this season.