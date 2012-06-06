Don't draft Tebow, but keep him on your fantasy radar

What are your thoughts on Tim Tebow? You have to think he will start a few games for the Jets this season. - @Young_Press (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: Far be it from me not to mention Tebow! You might remember, I had a little bit of fantasy man love for the Florida product in 2011. I agree with your assessment - at some point you almost have to expect Mark Sanchez to struggle and take a seat in favor of Tebow for a few games. With that said, Tebow isn't someone I would draft in most standard formats. He's clearly second on the depth chart behind Sanchez, who was the recipient of a three-year, $40 million contract extension in the offseason. This is a situation to watch, but I'd be shocked if Tebow wasn't a backup heading into Week 1.
I keep seeing Aaron Rodgers listed as the consensus No. 1 fantasy quarterback for this season. However, does the situation in New England now make Tom Brady even better? - R. Leach (via Facebook)
M.F.: Brady's value definitely increases with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels calling the shots, not to mention the addition of Brandon Lloyd to what should be a potent pass attack. Still, there is no chance I'd take Brady ahead of Rodgers. The Packers field general has finished in the top two in fantasy points among quarterbacks in each of the last four seasons. No other player in fantasy football has been that consistent in that time. So while I have moved Brady ahead of Drew Brees at quarterback, Rodgers is the main man at the position.
Who would you draft at wide receiver: Greg Jennings or Andre Johnson? I will be keeping Rodgers at quarterback, and I like the combo effect. - @McManesMedia (via Twitter)
M.F.: I understand the desire to have that potent quarterback-to-wideout combination on your roster, but I couldn't pass on Johnson in favor of Jennings. Yes, there is some risk involved with the Texans receiver based on his lack of durability in the last two years. But to me, he's still an elite fantasy wideout and well worth a second-round selection. Johnson, who had his knee scoped this offseason, as "no doubt" that he'll be ready for training camp.
Do you have any advice on keeper costs for players acquired via free agency or waivers the previous year? We are converting to a keeper league this season and we're stuck with this issue! - J. Sutcliffe (via Facebook)
M.F.: I've been playing in a keeper league with my friends from CBS Sports for years, and I like the process we utilize. Each owner can keep up to three players, but you lose the round in which the player was originally drafted. If you retain a player you grabbed off the waiver wire, that player would cost you a fourth-round pick. If you keep two waiver-wire players, you would lose as much as a fourth- and a fifth-round pick. We also have a two-year limit on how long you can retain a player. For example, I drafted Calvin Johnson in the second round back in 2009. I then retained him in 2010 and 2011, giving up a second-rounder each time. Now his two-year "contract" with me is up, so I can't keep him for this season.
With Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham having huge 2011 seasons, what round do you expect a run on tight ends to occur? - @bmark091 (via Twitter)
M.F.: Gronkowski and Graham are in a different tier at the position, and I expect both of them to come off the board in Rounds 2-3. However, I don't see those two players starting a run at tight end because again, that duo is on a different level. The next player to come off the board at the position might not even be until Round 4 or 5, at which point you could see a run started by the selection of either Antonio Gates or Aaron Hernandez. If you decide to pass on a tight end until the middle to late rounds, you should still be able to land someone like Fred Davis, Jacob Tamme, Coby Fleener or Tony Gonzalez.
All reports I'm reading on Adrian Peterson have been positive. Do you still not think he's worth a first-round pick? - J. Bshara (via Facebook)
M.F.: At this point in time, I still don't see Peterson as a first-round pick or a No. 1 fantasy runner. Yes, news on his rehab from major knee reconstruction has been very positive. But he still has a long way to go before he is ready for the start of training camp or the team's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 9. Could I push him up on my running back rankings over the next several weeks and months? Absolutely. But because of the timing of his injury, not to mention the countless backs coming off ACLs that have faltered before him, and I'm going to remain on the conservative side when it comes to projecting Peterson's value.
If Shonn Greene gets 300 carries this season, what sort of numbers do predict for him? - @NinerGnome (via Twitter)
M.F.: "Greene is in a great position to succeed this season." I'm pretty sure I've said that about him before, and he's still yet to break out in the stat sheets. Sure, he posted career-bests in receptions, scrimmage yards and total touchdowns in 2011. But based on those totals, he still finished an unspectacular 18th in fantasy points among runners on NFL.com. The fact that the New York Jets are going to a "ground and pound" offense is a positive, so is the fact that Greene is entering a contract year. Still, I'd be reluctant to draft him as more than a No. 2 fantasy runner in standard formats.
How high are you on Ryan Mathews for 2012? He seems to be getting a ton of hype this offseason. - A. Bronk (via Facebook)
M.F.: I have been on the Mathews bandwagon the entire offseason, and I'm not about to jump off with news that coach Norv Turner will make him a "workhorse" running back. With Mike Tolbert no longer in the mix, there's no reason the Fresno State product shouldn't post a break out season and emerge into one of the top backs in fantasy land. The one caveat, of course, is that Mathews hasn't exactly been durable in his short NFL career. But unless you own a working crystal ball or have an audience with Nostradamus, predicting injuries can be close to impossible. I see Mathews as a late first- round or early second-round selection in drafts.
Which running back would you draft first: Chris Johnson or Trent Richardson? - @everythingcolts (via Twitter)
M.F.: Everyone knows I love Richardson heading into his rookie season, but I still wouldn't draft him ahead of Johnson. The one-time consensus No. 1 pick in fantasy land, CJ2K has had a great offseason and still believes he's the best runner in the NFL. Will he rush for another 2,000 yards? Probably not. But I don't see any reason he can't finish in the top 10 (or even the top five) in fantasy points at his position in 2012. Much like Mathews, I can see Johnson coming off the board late in Round 1 and no later than the middle of Round 2.
Impossible choice here between Drew Brees and Arian Foster in a keeper league. Who would you retain? - M. Craft (via Facebook)
M.F.: Tough call, but I can't see dropping Foster in favor of Brees. While the NFL is now a quarterback-driven league, I think that's even more reason to retain fantasy football's best running back. I've said it before and I'll say it again - Foster is the closest thing we have to Marshall Faulk right now. And if you played fantasy football back in Faulk's day, well, you know just how valuable and productive he was during his career. There should also be a higher number of solid quarterbacks thrown back into the pool of available players. Really, who's going to dare drop someone like Ray Rice, LeSean McCoy or Maurice Jones-Drew with so many question marks at running back?
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to _**@MichaelFabiano**_ or send a question via **Facebook**!