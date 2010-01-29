Don't dismiss this year's Pro Bowl without giving it a chance

Many players said they were able to bring more family and friends because of the reduced cost of travel and hotels. Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch had his three children wrapped around his legs while we talked football, and he said practice was the only time they haven't been in the pool playing. The offensive linemen say they love the private section of beach and the Tiki Bar, where they can just sit around with each other and talk football and food. The young, unmarried guys love the South Beach nightlife, so all in all, the Pro Bowl away from Hawaii is much more of a success than a failure now that the players have given it a chance.