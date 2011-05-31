Don't blow Goodell's role in Jets' scheme out of proportion

For the record, it isn't the first time an NFL commissioner was aware of a phony reprimand involving a Jets coach. NFL on CBS analyst Phil Simms once shared a story with me that former commissioner Paul Tagliabue shared with him. It seems that Tagliabue, during a training-camp visit, was talking with then-Jets coach Bill Parcells in the middle of the field when suddenly Parcells said, "Excuse me, just for one minute here, commissioner." Parcells then turned, looked all the way down at the end zone, picked out one of his prominent defensive backs, and started yelling at him, "You'd better start doing things right ... I don't want to see any more mistakes out here!"