Don't believe the hype ... it could just be a smokescreen

There will be negotiations all the way up to Saturday morning, and agents become some of the best messengers when it comes to smokescreens, posturing and, to some degree, lying. Just because a club tells an agent how interested they are in his client doesn't mean they are going to draft him, but word is on the street within seconds of that kind of conversation. In fact, agents don't need the impetus of a discussion with a club because agents have to keep pushing their clients into the public eye and then perform damage control, if necessary. Many of the draft rumors this week are agent-driven. If you counted up the number of draft-eligible players that have "heard" they are going in the first round, it has to be close to 55 guys. As we all know, only 32 get the call.