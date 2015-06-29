Don't be fantasy fooled! 10 players who won't repeat

If you are sorting wide receivers by 2014 touchdown totals, Smith ranks in the top 10. His career high 11 scores put him on par with the likes of Demaryius Thomas. But a closer look at Smith's game log shows that he was comatose at the start of the season in Baltimore with just 85 yards combined in the Ravens' first three games. While he finally started to regain consciousness in Week 6, seven of his 11 regular season touchdowns came after Week 8. Over the last few years, Smith made his name as a deep-threat who can stretch the field, yet he failed to reach the 100-yard receiving mark in a single game. He now finds himself in a San Francisco offense that ranked 30th in the league last season in total passing yards and passing yards per game. He will still be a top target for Colin Kaepernick but do not bank on double-digit scores again.