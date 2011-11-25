Don't be discouraged by recent slumps for Welker, Sproles

Sam Bradford, QB, St. Louis

Stat: Bradford has one TD pass and five interceptions in three career games against Arizona.

Analysis: Arizona ranks 27th against the pass, but Bradford has battled adversity all year long while struggling to get on any sort of consistent track. The Cardinals have looked very vulnerable in the air all year long, but Bradford does not have the momentum or overall weaponry needed to take advantage of the matchup, in case you were considering him at all.