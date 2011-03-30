Don't assume Panthers will use draft's top choice on QB

So it makes no sense for Rivera, after studying videotape of Clausen's rookie season, to say that he was unfairly targeted for the Panthers' woes if he actually believed the young quarterback was a train wreck. Using the first pick on a quarterback would ultimately spell the end to Clausen's time in Carolina, and Rivera would then be judged by both the performance of his new signal-caller and by how well Clausen performs for his eventual new employer. The latter won't be quite that big a problem if the Panthers were to end up in the same position the Chargers did after drafting Philip Rivers and dumping Drew Brees.