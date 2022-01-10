Around the NFL

Don Maynard, Hall of Fame WR with Super Bowl champion Jets, dies at 86

Published: Jan 10, 2022 at 02:13 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Don Maynard﻿, the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver who won Super Bowl III with the New York Jets, died Monday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 86.

Maynard starred primarily for the Jets over the course of his 16-year career, joining the organization as its first signee in 1960 when they were the New York Titans, a founding franchise of the AFL. Paired with fellow Hall of Famer Joe Namath﻿, Maynard grew to be the quarterback's most reliable target as the Jets offense developed into one of the most explosive of the 1960s.

"Our Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Don Maynard," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. "He was a resilient man on and off the field -- and someone that his teammates could always count on."

A member of the 1968 Jets, the only team in franchise history to win a Super Bowl, Maynard didn't record a single catch in New York's historic 16-7 upset over the Baltimore Colts, opting more as a decoy for receiver George Sauer and ceding touches to tailbacks Matt Snell and Emerson Boozer. Instead, Maynard stood out in the game that got the Jets there, the AFL title game against the Oakland Raiders. The receiver caught six passes for 118 yards and two scores, including the 6-yard game-winner, in the historic 27-23 victory.

Maynard reached four AFL All-Star games and was named a first-team AFL All-Pro in 1969. He led the AFL in receiving TDs in 1965 with 14 scores and receiving in 1967 with 1,434 yards.

The UTEP product began his career as a ninth-round pick of the New York Giants in 1957 and ended it with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973. Maynard's 633 career catches for 11,834 yards were both professional records at the time of his retirement. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

One of only five Jets to have his number retired by the organization, Maynard will be remembered for ushering the nascent New York franchise into relevance and then prominence as part of one of the most significant clubs in the history of professional football.

Related Content

news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2022 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2022 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Giants GM Dave Gettleman announces retirement

Giants GM Dave Gettleman is retiring. He made the announcement Monday after serving in his post for the past four seasons.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he dealt with bone bruise in ankle at end of season

Lamar Jackson missed the final four weeks of the season due to an ankle injury that the Ravens QB confirmed Monday was a bone bruise. Jackson said he's unsure how long he'll have to continue to rehab before fully diving into his offseason program.
news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: I'm not going to hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross explained the decision to fire head coach Brian Flores on Monday and told reporters he does not plan to attempt to hire Jim Harbaugh away from his alma mater, the University of Michigan.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert: 'I had never been rooting for a tie more in my life'

The Chargers entered Sunday night's game against the Raiders playing to win and ended it praying for a tie. They got neither, leaving many to question HC Brandon Staley's decision to call a timeout during the final drive.
news

Dolphins fire head coach Brian Flores after three seasons

The Brian Flores era is over in Miami. The Dolphins relieved the head coach of his duties Monday after three seasons.
news

Chicago Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

Bears coach Matt Nagy was fired Monday in the aftermath of a 6-11 season. Chicago also fired GM Ryan Pace. Nagy spent four seasons in Chicago and leaves with two playoff appearances and a 34-31 record.
news

Vikings fire head coach Mike Zimmer, GM Rick Spielman

Change has come in Minnesota. After missing the postseason in consecutive seasons, the Vikings have fired coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

'Resilient' 49ers' 17-point comeback over Rams is 'perfect type of win' heading into playoffs

The 49ers looked dead in the water, trailing 17-0 to the Rams, before Jimmy Garoppolo threw an INT. Then the Niners' comeback began. The key word after a wild victory that required contributions from a host of players and pushed San Francisco into the postseason: "resilient," HC Kyle Shanahan said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW