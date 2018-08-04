Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie working out for 'Hawks

Now that Richard Sherman is in San Francisco, Earl Thomas is withholding his services and Kam Chancellor's football future is in doubt, the Seahawks are kicking the tires on a veteran defensive back.
Former Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is flying to Seattle for a workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Outside of promising second-year cornerback Shaq Griffin, Seattle's depleted secondary is riddled with question marks. If Rodgers-Cromartie's workout goes well, the Seahawks figure to make an offer before he has a chance to skip town and visit the Bolts.