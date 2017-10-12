Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suspended indefinitely

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the cornerback met Thursday with coach Ben McAdoo, who informed Rodgers-Cromartie that he's been suspended indefinitely. The team later confirmed the suspension.
Per the league's collective bargaining agreement, a team-imposed "indefinite suspension" can last anywhere from one to four weeks.
McAdoo told reporters Friday that he and Rodgers-Cromartie will "revisit things at the beginning of next week."
McAdoo told reporters Thursday that Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for a "violation of team rules," per the New York Post.
Rodgers-Cromartie has started four of new York's five tilts this season and spent Sunday operating as a "good soldier" -- his words -- by taking over the team's slot cornerback role.
Playing fewer snaps than fellow corners Janoris Jenkins and Eli Apple, Rodgers-Cromartie's frustration has bubbled over in a way that only adds more chaos to a team on the brink of their worst season in ages.