Dominic Raiola of Lions fined $10K for roughness

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported early this week that Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiolawill not be fined for diving at the legs of Patriots defensive tackle Zach Moore on a kneel-down late in New England's Week 12 victory.
That does not mean Raiola has escaped the long arm of the NFL's law altogether, however.
Rapoport reports, via NFL spokesman Michael Signora, that Raiola has been fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness on a separate pass play earlier in the fourth quarter.
Raiola unnecessarily struck his opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 2, Article 12(c) of the NFL Rule Book which prohibits "striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s)."
The 14-year veteran last made headlines in October of 2013 for hurling insults at the University of Wisconsin Marching Band prior to a Lions game.
