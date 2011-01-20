Domestic-violence charges against ex-Broncos LB dropped

Published: Jan 20, 2011 at 07:28 AM

AURORA, Colo. -- Prosecutors have dropped domestic-violence charges against former Denver Broncos linebacker Kevin Alexander after the woman he was accused of hitting refused to cooperate.

Deputy Aurora City Attorney George Zierk said authorities asked a judge to drop the case after the woman moved to South Carolina and failed to show up for Alexander's trial Thursday morning.

Police arrested him Dec. 20 after his girlfriend told police he slapped or punched her, pushed her to the ground, and grabbed her by the throat during a dispute over Alexander's alleged infidelity.

The woman told prosecutors she didn't want the case to go forward, but they pursued it anyway because they believed they had probable cause.

Alexander's lawyer said charges shouldn't have been filed.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones motivated to improve: Lack of success 'weighs on me a great deal'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract year after New York declined to exercise his fifth-year option. The Duke product does not see that as a reason for increased motivation -- he is already driven to lead a winning team regardless.

news

Chiefs guard Trey Smith says he 'can't blame' Tyreek Hill for joining the Dolphins: 'He's getting paid'

Though many fans were surprised when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the money the Miami Dolphins offered, his former teammate Trey Smith said he completely understands Hill's motivation behind the move.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer will begin Tuesday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's hearing before disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, begins on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday.

news

Bears LB Matt Adams arrested, charged with firearm possession

Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested and charged with misdemeanor firearm possession, Chicago police said Friday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW