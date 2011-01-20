Domestic-violence charges against ex-Broncos LB dropped

AURORA, Colo. -- Prosecutors have dropped domestic-violence charges against former Denver Broncos linebacker Kevin Alexander after the woman he was accused of hitting refused to cooperate.
Deputy Aurora City Attorney George Zierk said authorities asked a judge to drop the case after the woman moved to South Carolina and failed to show up for Alexander's trial Thursday morning.
Police arrested him Dec. 20 after his girlfriend told police he slapped or punched her, pushed her to the ground, and grabbed her by the throat during a dispute over Alexander's alleged infidelity.
The woman told prosecutors she didn't want the case to go forward, but they pursued it anyway because they believed they had probable cause.
Alexander's lawyer said charges shouldn't have been filed.
