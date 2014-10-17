Domestic conduct advisors believe in NFL's efforts to reform policies

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press talked to domestic conduct advisors, who said the NFL is serious about reforming personal conduct policies for players.
- NFL.com reported that vice president of officiating Dean Blandino said a referee's conduct during the final play of Thursday night's game was "not unusual" in this player safety issue.
- In light of injuries to Carson Palmer and Peyton Manning, USA Today wrote about how injuries to the nervous system don't mean an end to an NFL career.
- The Petaluma (Calif.) Argus Courier wrote about how high school football in its community is as much an event as it is a sport.
- The Daily Oklahoman reported on how the Oklahoma House is studying the need for more athletic trainers at high school events.
- The Metro West Daily News in Boston reported that the Massachusetts House passed a bill that would require school athletic coaches to be certified in cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
- The Rockford Register Star featured the "Knees for Life" project and how it teams doctors and athletes to reduce ACL injuries.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor