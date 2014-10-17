Domestic conduct advisors believe in NFL's efforts to reform policies

Published: Oct 17, 2014 at 05:17 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Associated Press talked to domestic conduct advisors, who said the NFL is serious about reforming personal conduct policies for players.
  • NFL.com reported that vice president of officiating Dean Blandino said a referee's conduct during the final play of Thursday night's game was "not unusual" in this player safety issue.

