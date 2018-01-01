Around the NFL

Dom Capers out as Packers defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 01, 2018 at 06:23 AM
The Dom Capers era in Green Bay is over after nine seasons.

Capers is out as defensive coordinator following Sunday's 35-11 loss to the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the decision.

ESPN first reported the news.

Capers, 67, took over the Green Bay defense in 2009 helping the Packers win Super Bowl XLV with a top-five ranked total defense.

Capers' defense cratered from there as the coordinator became a punching bag for Packers fans. Green Bay finished in the bottom third of total defense four times in seven years under Capers, including a league-worst ranking in 2011.

Riddled with injuries, a porous secondary and a middling pass rush, the Packers' D ranked 26th in scoring defense, 22nd in yards allowed per game, 23rd in passing yards per game, 17th versus the run and 17th in sacks in 2017.

With Aaron Rodgers out most of the season, the Packers couldn't mask the annual defensive struggles, which led to louder calls for Capers' ouster.

After years of defending his defensive coordinator, head coach Mike McCarthy finally made the switch some fans believe should have happened years ago.

