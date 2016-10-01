Dolphins' zone chips away, hits home run with Ajayi

If you scan Ajayi's play log, you'll see he doesn't gain his yards in massive chunks, but he is efficient, finishing second in distance traveled per every rush yard gained (2.8) in Week 7. Miami's run game chips away at defenses until it gets an advantageous defensive front and blocks it to near perfection. Ajayi's touchdown run came against a base front that put a total of six men on the line, leaving five defenders for the next two levels combined, and didn't shift toward the strength of the offense. Each member of the Dolphins' line engaged and blocked well. The key to whole play was Gray's fantastic, extended block on Mike Mitchell, which opened a lane for Ajayi to reach the second level, where Jarvis Landry was finishing off a long block of his own to give the back one man to break before racing at a top speed of 19.78 mph to paydirt.