Dolphins working out QB Jones; Lock visiting Packers

Published: Apr 15, 2019 at 03:39 AM
Herbie Teope

The Miami Dolphins have a stop-gap veteran option at the quarterback position with Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick's presence, however, isn't stopping the Dolphins from closely evaluating one of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft with an eye to the future.

The Dolphins are heading to Duke in the coming week to work out Daniel Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added Jones has already visited with teams potentially in the market for a signal-caller, a list that includes the Washington Redskins and New England Patriots, among others.

The 6-foot-5, 221-pound Jones has the ideal size most teams seek in quarterbacks, and he possesses athleticism and a high IQ, as NFL Network's Bucky Brooks pointed out in his rankings of the top draft prospects by position.

Brooks has Jones ranked fourth among this year's quarterback class, while NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the former Duke quarterback ranked 34th overall among the top 50 draft prospects.

The Dolphins currently own the 13th overall pick of the draft, so they're in a good spot if they determine Jones is their quarterback of the future.

Here are other QB visits we're tracking Monday:

  1. The Giants are hosting Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins on a 30 visit Monday and Tuesday, Rapoport reported, per a source. New York, which holds the No. 6 overall pick, had a large contingent attend Haskins' pro day.
  1. Missouri's Drew Lock is visiting with the Packers on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Green Bay holds the 12th and 30th picks in the first round of the draft. Rapoport adds that the Packers attempted to bring in Duke's Daniel Jones for a visit as well. The visit did not take place due to timing issues, but it adds further evidence that Green Bay is doing its homework on the draft's top QBs.
  1. The New England Patriots recently hosted quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham (Auburn) and Clayton Thorson (Northwestern), Pelisserro reported, per sources. Stidham also met with the Carolina Panthers, who will host Thorson this week.
