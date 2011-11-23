Dolphins' winning streak can be traced back to offense clicking

Of their seven losses, three were by three points or fewer. Being able to finish is a byproduct of stringing together first downs in the fourth quarter and getting in the end zone when given the opportunity. This requires flawless execution on third down and in the red zone as well as avoiding negative plays late. Penalties, turnovers and sacks are often deciding factors in close games, and critical miscues cost the Dolphins in losses to the Browns, Broncos and Giants.