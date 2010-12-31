Dolphins will finish without LB Dansby, TE Fasano, OT Murtha

MIAMI -- The Dolphins have placed linebacker Karlos Dansby on season-ending injured reserve and ruled out tight end Anthony Fasano and tackle Lydon Murtha for their game Sunday at New England.
Dansby has a toe injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Detroit Lions. Fasano is out with a knee injury, and Murtha has a head injury.
The Dolphins filled Dansby's roster spot Friday by signing wide receiver Julius Pruitt off their practice squad.
They have been eliminated from the postseason race, and the Patriots already have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press