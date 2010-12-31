Dolphins will finish without LB Dansby, TE Fasano, OT Murtha

Published: Dec 31, 2010 at 08:32 AM

MIAMI -- The Dolphins have placed linebacker Karlos Dansby on season-ending injured reserve and ruled out tight end Anthony Fasano and tackle Lydon Murtha for their game Sunday at New England.

Dansby has a toe injury that forced him to miss last week's game against the Detroit Lions. Fasano is out with a knee injury, and Murtha has a head injury.

The Dolphins filled Dansby's roster spot Friday by signing wide receiver Julius Pruitt off their practice squad.

They have been eliminated from the postseason race, and the Patriots already have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

888sport extends agreement to sponsor the NFL

news

Top 10 second-year breakout candidates in 2022 NFL season; plus, schedule intrigue for players, coaches

In this week's edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reveals his top 10 second-year breakout candidates. Plus, a look at the three biggest points of intrigue for players and coaches when it comes to the NFL schedule release.

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW