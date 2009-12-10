Dolphins welcome Taylor back to practice; Porter still sidelined

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jason Taylor returned to practice Thursday after missing one day of drills with a sore right shoulder.
Linebacker Joey Porter remained sidelined with the right knee injury that has hampered him for much of the season.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Porter said in an interview on NFL Network. "Just a little maintenance to make sure I can go out there and play at a high level Sunday."
Center Jake Grove (ankle) and reserve cornerback Nathan Jones (hamstring) were limited for the Dolphins, who will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.