Dolphins want Ryan Tannehill deal done by Week 1

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 12:58 PM

The Miami Dolphins remain committed to getting a deal done with Ryan Tannehill before the start of a new season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said Monday on NFL Total Access that the Dolphins are turning their attention to Tannehill after signing center Mike Pouncey to a rich extension late last week. There have been no formal discussions between Tannehill's reps and the Dolphins since the NFL Scouting Combine, but the plan remains in place to get an extension done ahead of Week 1.

The Dolphins have both time and options working in their favor. If a new deal cannot be reached, Miami can still exercise Tannehill's fifth-year option that will keep him under team control through the 2016 season. That would put Tannehill on the books for roughly $16 million in 2016.

Vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum made it clear at the NFL Annual Meeting last month that the Dolphins believe they have a franchise quarterback in Tannehill, who set a team record for completions in 2014.

"If you have one in the building you can win with you want to pay him as reasonably as possible," Tannenbaum said, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "The good thing is we have one."

The Dolphins are in a similar situation to the Colts, who recently picked up the fifth-year option of their franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck. Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month that Indianapolis won't address Luck's deal until after the 2015 season.

The Dolphins are motivated to get Tannehill locked up well before then.

