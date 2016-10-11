Dolphins waive O-linemen Billy Turner, Dallas Thomas

Ryan Tannehill's job might be safe in Miami, but that same leeway doesn't apply to the starting left tackle and left guard from the Dolphins' Week 5 loss to the Titans.
The team has waived offensive linemenBilly Turner, Dallas Thomas and Jamil Douglas, the Dolphins announced Tuesday. Journeyman swing lineman Sam Young was signed in a related transaction. Miami also cut running back Isaiah Pead.
It's hard to resist the notion that Turner is being scapegoated after surrendering three sacks and two QB hits when pressed into emergency service on Ryan Tannehill's blindside Sunday. Starting left tackle Branden Albert was struck by an illness that caused 12 pounds of weight loss and backup Laremy Tunsil slipped in the shower, forcing Turner to learn a new position on short notice.
When Turner kicked outside, Thomas entered the lineup at left guard, struggling in pass protection as well as run blocking. The entire left side of the offensive line was a liability, leading to a disruptive performance for Titans defensive end Karl Klug and two sacks apiece for Brian Orakpo, Derrick Morgan and Jurrell Casey.
New coach Adam Gase has made it clear that jobs are on the line as a result of the Dolphins' disappointing September. Turner, Thomas and Douglas were vestiges of a previous regime which left a trail of mid-round draft busts on the interior of the offensive line.
Gase has reinforced his message of accountability in Miami even if there's no sign of a turnaround on the perennially problematic front line.