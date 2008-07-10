Dolphins' VP Bill Parcells remains in the game

It's a strong claim that leads to questions, which must be asked. He is 66 years old. He's financially secure. He loves to golf and watch horses and go out to dinner, and perhaps no place on earth offers a better combination of those three hobbies than Saratoga Springs, which has the famed thoroughbred track less than five minutes from Parcells' front door. Servers at his favorite haunts, like the West Side Stadium (where pictures of him hang on the bar and his autograph is displayed in the corner) and the Wishing Well, fawn over him. Jets, Giants and Patriots fans, and there's an abundance of backers of his former teams in these parts, treat him like a deity.